One person dead after crashing car into Clarion Ledger newspaper office in Jackson

Published 8:27 am Sunday, March 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

One person died a car crashed into the side of the Clarion-Ledger building in downtown Jackson Saturday afternoon.

WJTV News in Jackson reports that the driver of the car was arrested. She was allegedly speeding and hit a parked car before running into the building on West and Pearl Streets Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Jackson police report that the person who died in the accident was a passenger in the car.

Witnesses report that emergency responders were performing CPR on a child at the scene of the crash.

 

