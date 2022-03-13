‘We hunkered down’ Youth baseball team takes refuge in dugout as shooting breaks out near crowded Mississippi fairgrounds

A youth baseball team was forced to take refuge in a dugout as gunshots rang out near a crowded fairgrounds filled with people enjoying Brookhaven’s annual Spring Fling.

“We were out there practicing and gunshots started ringing out. People were running everywhere. I heard a lady saying ‘they shot him,’” Youth baseball coach Ricky Breazeale said. “I got the boys in the dugout and we hunkered down.”

One person was injured Friday evening during the shooting that started as an altercation between several young black males, according to Brookhaven Police.

BPD officers responded to a call of shots fired at 209 Linton Ave. Cortez Osborne, 19, had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was transported by private vehicle to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

Multiple people made social media posts saying they had heard shots and bullets whizzing by at the baseball practice field adjoining the fairgrounds.

Volunteers and fairgoers reported hearing gunshots just after 6 p.m.

Bill Haag was working the Ferris wheel during the Brookhaven Exchange Club’s annual Spring Fling event, and said he did not hear the gunshots. His wife and granddaughter, as well as a few other workers, told him they had heard them, however.

Haag said the fair continued as planned, with crowds only really affected by rain.