Mississippi coronavirus case numbers continue to fall; average now at pre-Delta surge levels

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to drop Monday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 390 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 792,950.

MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,275.

Through Tuesday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 162. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since late June 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 215 with Monday’s update. The two-week average has not been that low since early-July 2021.