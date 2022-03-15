Mississippi men ambushed in middle of city street; police say shell casings surrounded car

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022

By The Associated Press

Two people were killed after gunshots were fired into a vehicle in Mississippi’s capital city on Monday, police said.

The two victims were found dead near a Jackson intersection on Monday, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

Officers were patrolling in the area shortly before 8 p.m. Monday when they heard multiple gunshots, WLBT-TV reported. They saw a white Sudan in the middle of the street with the passenger door open.

The officers found a dead male behind the steering wheel and another dead male in the street, Davis said. It appeared that the man found in the street had left the Sudan when someone began shooting into it, the chief said.

It appeared that the two victims were ambushed, Davis said. Shell casings were found in the street in front of the car and behind it, he said.

