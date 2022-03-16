Mississippi police looking for suspects in utility trailer theft

Published 5:17 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police are looking for two suspects that reportedly committed grand larceny by stealing a utility trailer.

Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals caught on surveillance cameras.

Police say the suspects are a white male and a white female. At the time of the theft, they were driving a black or smoke gray SUV possibly a Chevy Suburban.

The utility trailer is described as a black enclosed 2015 Pace 12×7 dual axel with a ramp style rear door— Model#: JV712TA2; VIN:
53BPTEA27FU013558) — No Tag.

If you have information on this crime or can identify these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898

