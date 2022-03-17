Former Mississippi deputy tax collector admits to stealing taxpayer money

Published 5:33 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By The Associated Press

A former deputy tax collector in a Mississippi county has pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, said Tiffany Loftin admitted taking nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees.

Rankin entered the plea March 7. Circuit Court Judge Brad Mills sentenced her to 15 years, 12 of which were suspended and three to serve under house arrest. And, Mills ordered her to five years of supervised probation upon release, White’s office said.

In addition, Loftin was ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution, which includes fines, interest, as well as court and investigative costs.

“The theft of taxpayer’s money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” White said.

