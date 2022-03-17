Human remains found along rural Mississippi gravel road identified

Published 9:59 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

A dead body found in February in a rural north Mississippi community have been identified, a Memphis TV station reports.

The remains found on February 11 off a gravel road near the small community of Scobey, Mississippi, were identified as belonging to Ashley McDonald, 27, reported WREG-TV in Memphis.

McDonald went missing last year after investigators say she drove from Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi, on Thanksgiving Day to meet a man.

She was reported missing a short time later by her family.

Her car was found in Tallahatchie, Mississippi, last year, but her whereabouts were uncertain until an autopsy confirmed her death.

Police say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

