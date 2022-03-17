Mississippi lawyer files lawsuit against Vladimir Putin for $10 billion

Published 6:07 am Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking $10 billion for negligence, gross negligence, recklessness, and intentional war mongering.

Jackson news sources report that Ridgeland lawyer David Merideth filed the complaint in Madison County Chancery Court on Monday.

Merideth told WLBT News he seeks to tie up some of the Russian leader’s money in civil litigation.

Click here to see a copy of the lawsuit that Merideth has filed. 

