New coronavirus cases fall to lowest level since June ’21, Mississippi officials report

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell Thursday to a level not seen since last June, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 77 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,278.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 12,319.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell Thursday to 141. It was the lowest weekly average number of cases since June 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 164 with Thursday’s update.