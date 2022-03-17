New coronavirus cases fall to lowest level since June ’21, Mississippi officials report

Published 5:52 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell Thursday to a level not seen since last June, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 77 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,278.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 12,319.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell Thursday to 141. It was the lowest weekly average number of cases since June 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 164 with Thursday’s update.

More News

Six suspects identified in bomb threats against Black colleges, FBI says

Former Mississippi deputy tax collector admits to stealing taxpayer money

Mississippi man arrested in 30-year-old murder case of woman found dead on side of North Carolina interstate

Mississippi lawyer files lawsuit against Vladimir Putin for $10 billion

Print Article