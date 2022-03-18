Officers chase ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in car, on foot before arresting him inside Mississippi bar

Published 6:45 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Deputies in Louisiana and Mississippi chased a drive-by shooting suspect Thursday in a car and on foot before arresting him inside a Natchez Main Street bar.

Authorities said officers received a call about a suspect fleeing from a drive-by shooting in Concordia Parish and the suspect crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. 84 into Natchez.

After a high-speed pursuit, Adams County deputies apprehended Robert Tolbert, age 48, from Hattiesburg, and would charge him with felony fleeing from law enforcement and hold him for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigator Frank Smith said.

“We got a call saying the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and our officers and ACSO joined in on pursuit,” Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. “He gave a brief foot chase and we were able to catch him inside of Andrews on Main Street.”

Information about the shooting in Concordia Parish was not immediately available.

