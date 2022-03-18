One killed in head-on collision outside Mississippi community college campus

Published 5:38 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Mississippi woman is dead following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon on Highway 27 in Vicksburg.

The accident took place at approximately 4:23 p.m. near Paxton Road and the Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30, of Vicksburg, was traveling south on Highway 27, and a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin Gilliland, 28, of Vicksburg, was traveling in the northbound lane.

The Honda collided head-on into the Toyota. A passenger in the Honda identified as Kiley Goulette, 30 of Vicksburg, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Burton and Gilliland were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

MHP stated more information will be released pending the notification of the next of kin. The crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

