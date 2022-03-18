Police in Mississippi’s capital city probe 7 killings in less than 2 weeks

Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating seven slayings that have occurred in less than two weeks.

Four of the killings happened this week, WAPT-TV reported.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said it marks one of the deadliest stretches of killings so far this year. He said the crimes are “senseless shootings.”

Police are seeking help from the public. People can leave tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers.

