Woman leads high-speed chase in two states; rams Louisiana police car three times, tries to run over officer before being arrested in Mississippi.

Police in multiple jurisdictions say a woman who allegedly stole more than $200 of merchandise, rammed her car into a police squad car three times and attempted to run over an officer before leading a high-speed chase across the Mississippi River where she was taken into custody.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said police pursued Rachel Gibson, age 55, in a car matching the description of one that fled from a Walmart where a woman stole $200 in merchandise Thursday.

“The car immediately sped up, driving through Vidalia neighborhoods at high speeds, going through stop signs and rammed one of my units about three times before it got back on the highway headed towards the bridge,” he said. Merrill added the woman also tried to run over another police officer and would be charged on both counts.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, he said.

Natchez Police and Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the chase once she and Louisiana officers crossed the bridge, Merrill said.

When in Natchez, Daughtry said the woman hit a parked car, causing “cosmetic damage” and no injuries, and was apprehended near St. Catherine and 4th streets, in downtown Natchez, after a brief foot chase.

“When she bailed from the vehicle, an officer caught her and tackled her down to the grass,” he said. He added officers learned she had two active warrants from NPD and she would also be charged with felony fleeing and multiple traffic violations.

Merrill said Gibson would also be charged with theft, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from police once she is extradited to Louisiana.

“Everyone worked together to safely catch this person before putting other lives in danger,” Merrill said. “I want to thank all of our officers for keeping other citizens safe during the pursuit and thank Chief Daughtry and Sheriff (Travis) Patten for quickly answering the call and being right there to take over the chase.”

Daughtry said the suspect in the cases Thursday showed dangerous behavior.

“The criminal element doesn’t understand that between Concordia Parish, Vidalia and Natchez and Adams County, we’re working together,” Daughtry said. “When people are shooting out of vehicles and ramming police cars, these are dangerous threats. Thankfully we were able to chase them down and we did it professionally so that no one got hurt.”