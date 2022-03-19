Mississippi financial planner convicted of rape, faces up to 40 years in prison; two additional rape charges still pending

A Mississippi financial planner was convicted Friday of raping one of three women who accused him of the sex crime. He faces up to 40 years in prison for the 2016 crime but still faces additional charges in cases yet to be tried.

Friday’s conviction came after a 5-day trial. NOLA.com reported that McDonough’s sentencing was scheduled for April 14.

Prior to his arrest and a more than two-year wait for trial as courts were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonough worked as a financial planner in Vidalia, Louisiana, just across the river from his home in Natchez, Mississippi.

McDonough faces two additional second-degree rape charges as well from incidents with two different women, both of whom served as witnesses in the trial this week.