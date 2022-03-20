Dead body pulled from Mississippi River near French Quarter in New Orleans

Published 6:17 am Sunday, March 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

For one person Friday night, an evening walk in New Orleans including seeing a dead body floating down the Mississippi River.

Authorities have launched an investigation after a person described as a “bystander” spotted the body in the river near downtown New Orleans shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

The body of an unknown male was recovered and pulled out of the river near the end of Canal Street, where the person was pronounced dead.

Police have not offered any other details, including any signs of trauma.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office following an autopsy.

