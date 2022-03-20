Two men charged with Mississippi triple murder, but police say they don’t have the motive figured out yet

Published 9:11 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022

By The Associated Press

Two Mississippi men have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men in October.

The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday that officers had arrested 20-year-old Jyquan Radcliff and 24-year-old Tavion Radcliff.

The Meridian Star reports the men are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the Oct 12 shooting deaths of 21-year-old Jacoby Jones, 23-year-old Kodi Davidson Jr. and 24-year-old Hunter Card. All were shot at the same house. An infant was also shot twice but survived.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers questioned a third man in the case, but determined there was no evidence he was involved. She said police continue to investigate and still believe a third person was involved.

Luebbers said investigators are also working to find the motive that prompted the shootings.

“They’re still working on the why,” she said.

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff are jailed without bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer to speak for him.

More News

It wasn’t the knock on the stall door he expected, former Mississippi teacher tried to lure a teen for sex, deputies say, but got handcuffed instead

Shooting at Arkansas car show leaves one dead, 20 others wounded

Dead body pulled from Mississippi River near French Quarter in New Orleans

Thinking about passing that stopped school bus? Onboard cameras now catching illegal bus passers in this Mississippi city.

Print Article