Charge upgraded to murder for Mississippi man after victim of bat attack in November dies four months later

Attempted murder charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder after a Mississippi man who was assaulted with a bat in November died of his injuries in March.

Jadarrius C. Smith, 21, of Monticello, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, and charged with the attempted murder of Benny Dean Rutland, 62, of Silver Creek.

While at Smith’s grandfather’s home, Smith had reportedly assaulted Rutland with a baseball bat, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett.

Rutland succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center during the first week of March.

After a preliminary autopsy report was released, charges were upgraded.