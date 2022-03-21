Mississippi coronavirus numbers fall below 100 daily cases, lowest since March 2020 as pandemic was beginning

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases averages dropped again Monday to a level not seen since the very earliest days of the pandemic two years ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 245 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell with Monday’s numbers to 98 cases per day over the last week.

Mississippi hasn’t been at that level of coronavirus cases since March 31, 2020, just weeks after the first cases were found in the state.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,635.

MSDH reported six new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 12,336.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 130 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest 14-day average since June 2021.