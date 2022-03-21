Police vehicle slammed during pursuit of suspect. Mississippi officer left breathing, but non-responsive.

A Vicksburg Police Department officer was left breathing but non-responsive following a collision while in pursuit of a suspect Sunday night.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, the incident took place on Mission 66 near Clay Street, near the McDonald’s restaurant there.

“One officer was on foot pursuing a suspect, and the other officer was in the police vehicle with his emergency lights activated,” Jones said. “As the police vehicle exited the McDonald’s, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.”

The occupants of both vehicles, the officer and a civilian, were transported to Merit Health River Region. The officer was breathing but was non-responsive, Jones said. The civilian suffered minor injuries.

The suspect the officers were initially pursuing is in custody.