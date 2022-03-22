Kentucky woman arrested after reportedly stealing packages from Mississippi apartment complex

Published 6:56 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Oxford Eagle staff

Prishionia Lyle

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after she reportedly stole multiple packages from a Mississippi apartment complex.

The Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report last Monday about the packages being stolen from an apartment complex on University Avenue in Oxford.

Prishionia Lyle, 24, of Princeton, Kentucky, was charged with Commercial Burglary after an investigation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lyle was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

 

More News

Mississippi passes largest teacher pay raise in years, all it needs is governor’s signature

Drive-by shooting kills Louisiana 6-year-old watching TV in her house

Man convicted of killing NBA player, dumping his body in Mississippi

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Print Article