New cases of coronavirus continue to fall across Mississippi

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to inch down Tuesday with the latest data released from Mississippi public health officials.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 106 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases fell with Tuesday’s numbers to 91 cases per day over the last week.

The last time Mississippi saw a lower level of coronavirus cases was on March 31, 2020, just weeks after the first cases were found in the state.

The new cases reported on Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,741.

MSDH reported 32 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 12,368.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 127 with Tuesday’s update.