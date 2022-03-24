From cruise ships, car windows and front door steps: Videos of New Orleans tornado capture power of storm

Cameras from numerous vantage points in the Big Easy captured the powerful tornado that ripped through the suburbs of New Orleans Tuesday. Below are six videos posted on Twitter of the multi-vertex tornado that crossed in the ninth ward and Arabi area.

NOW – Multi-vortex tornado rips through parts of New Orleans.pic.twitter.com/FWghdRqX7N — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 23, 2022

🌪️ WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by. Video from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero. pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

WATCH: Video shows large tornado ravaging through New Orleans, destroying homes and causing injuries pic.twitter.com/MeblX9UJwS — BNO News (@BNONews) March 23, 2022

WOW. A view of the tornado in New Orleans #LAwx pic.twitter.com/mpuLTc8Rd4 — Ryan Larmeu Weather (@RyanLarmeuWX) March 23, 2022

