Mississippi reports another day of less than 100 new coronavirus cases

Mississippi reported another day of less than 100 total new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 90 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The new cases reported on Thursday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 793,960.

MSDH reported no new deaths on Thursday, keeping the total death toll at 12,369.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Thursday to 97.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 119 with Thursday’s update.

T