Officials looking for missing Mississippi teen last seen Tuesday

Published 5:56 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Wednesday evening that 16-year-old Tatyanna McDonald is missing.

McDonald was last seen on Tuesday in the 600 block of Rigby Street at approximately 6 p.m. VPD reported that she was last seen wearing a blue Jean jacket, a black crop-top, a black-and-white skirt and black boots.

Those with information on the whereabouts of McDonald are asked to call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 and reference case #22-2224.

