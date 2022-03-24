Two people arrested after golf cart filled with stolen items got stuck in mud, Mississippi sheriff reports

Published 3:16 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people were arrested for grand larceny after they reportedly got a golf cart filled with stolen items stuck in the mud.

Pike County Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Boyanton Road in reference to a report of suspicious activity.

The witness called Dispatch stating that she saw a white male wearing a white jacket and a white female wearing a black shirt trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart and carrying away items.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

When Deputies arrived on scene, suspects fled into the woods and left the golf cart stuck in the mud.

After a brief chase, subjects were identified as Cody Phelps and Crystal Hull.

Both subjects were transported to Pike County Jail and charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Petit Larceny and Trespassing. No bond has been set.

 

 

More News

Braving stormy weather nets Mississippi man $300K lottery jackpot

Tate Reeves says he’s still ‘married’ to eliminating state income tax

Mississippi reports another day of less than 100 new coronavirus cases

Mississippi high school student headed to American Idol’s Hollywood Week

Print Article