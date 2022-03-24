UPDATE: Officials say missing Mississippi teen found safe

Officials in Panola County say they have located a missing 14-year-old boy and that he is safe.

“Mr. Dolden has been located. He is safe in PCSO custody,” a post on Facebook said. “Thank you for all the prayers for this young man…they worked.”

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

According to a post on their Facebook page, Joseph Dolden was last seen Saturday getting into a black vehicle with a male named Chance who may be from the Curtis-Locke Station area.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the runaway juvenile on Facebook Tuesday evening.

If you have seen Joseph, or know where he is, please call CrimeStoppers of Panola County at 662-209-2011.