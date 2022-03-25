Man charged with forgery, credit card fraud at Mississippi apartment complex

Published 8:39 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Tunica man has been arrested on forgery and credit card fraud charges in connection with fraud incidents at an Oxford apartment complex.

The Oxford Police Department received a report from The Archive Apartments about forged money orders and several incidents of credit card fraud on Mar. 1.

After conducting an investigation, the suspect was identified as Dontarius Cosby, 22, of Robinsonville, Mississippi, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, Cosby was taken into custody and released on a felony bond. Cosby was charged with three counts of uttering/forgery and two counts of credit card fraud.

A judge issued Cosby a $10,000 bond for the additional charges, however, the bond was revoked.

