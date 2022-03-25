Mississippi coronavirus cases remain low, state health officials report

Published 3:42 pm Friday, March 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to remain low across the state Friday, health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 133 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported on Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 794,093.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll at 12,378.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Friday to 100.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 110 with Friday’s update.

