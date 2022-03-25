Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly shooting at coworker’s car

Published 5:52 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By Oxford Eagle Staff

A Mississippi woman was arrested after she reportedly fired a gun at a coworker while both were driving on the highway.

Kiya Ales, 21, of Batesville was arrested by the Oxford Police Department after a report of a shooting.

On Wednesday, OPD investigated a report about the reporting party’s car being shot by a coworker while they were both driving on Highway 6. No one sustained any injuries.

After an investigation, Ales was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. Ales was taken before a judge for an initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

