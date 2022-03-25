Mississippi woman escapes harm as fire consumes her downtown apartment

Published 7:23 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi resident narrowly escaped harm as fire consumed the back half of her downtown Natchez apartment Friday night.

Natchez firefighters responded to reports of the fire on North Rankin Street shortly after midnight Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, they found the back half of the house fully involved with flames covering the side walls, outside deck and roof of the structure.

The house had been split into apartments and one resident who was living in the back apartment of the house was able to escape before the flames enveloped the structure.

No other residents were in the other apartments of the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.

