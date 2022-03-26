‘Badly decomposed’ remains of man found near ditch, Mississippi police report

Police believe the “badly decomposed” remains of a body found in a ditch Friday night appear to have been in the ditch for weeks.

Canton police were called to the South Hickory Street area Friday night after residents complained of a foul odor in the neighborhood. Police were called to the area at approximately 5: 30 p.m. Friday.

A search led to the discovery of the body of a male lying in a grassy area near a ditch. Police described the body as being “badly decomposed.”

Canton Police say they have launched an investigation into the discovery.