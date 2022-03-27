Mississippi sheriff looking for armed and dangerous man in domestic violence incident

Published 7:57 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous in connection with a domestic violence incident.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert Saturday night for James Conway. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Conway for aggravated domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

Officials say Conway should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of Conway’s whereabouts should contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.

