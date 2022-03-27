Police ask for public’s help to find three missing Mississippi children; Have you seen them?

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three children from the Jackson, Mississippi, Hinds County area.

The first child is 8-year-old Tony Parker Blount. Tony is described as a black male, three feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Tony was last seen wearing a gray basketball jersey and blue jeans.

Also missing is Michael Allen Blount, Jr., who is described as an 11-year-old black male, four feet one inch tall, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Michael Allen Blount, Jr. was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

The third missing child is Mark Chaztine Blount, who is described as a 9-year-old black male, three feet nine inches tall, weighing 20 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

The following three children: Tony Blount, Michael Blount, Jr., and Mark Blount, are accompanied by Asheli Rekekee Donelson. Asheli Rekekee Donelson is described as a 32-year-old black female, five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black medium-length hair.

The vehicle being used is a 2014 Silver Ford Focus bearing Texas license plate 07234P3.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tony Blount, Michael Blount, Jr., Mark Chaztine Blount, or Asheli Rekekee Donelson, or the vehicle described, contact the Jackson, Mississippi Police Department at (601) 960-1234.