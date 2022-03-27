Police: Man said he broke into Mississippi bank to steal money for food, cigarettes, hotel room
Published 8:17 pm Sunday, March 27, 2022
Mississippi police say a man was taken into custody after he was caught breaking into a Jackson bank early Saturday morning.
Dante Dupree, 32, told police he broke into the bank to steal money to buy food, cigarettes, and a hotel room, according to police.
Police took Dupree into custody after they responded to the alarm of the Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered a big hole in a glass window that had been shattered.
Dupree was found inside the bank and was then taken to Jackson Police headquarters for questioning.
Investigators believe Dupree may suffer from a mental condition.
The incident remains under.