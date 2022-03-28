Coronavirus cases at two-year low in Mississippi, state reports

Published 2:30 pm Monday, March 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to fall across Mississippi, state health officials reported Monday, with the weekly average dropping to the lowest level in two years.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 132 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.

The new cases reported on Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 794,225.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll at 12,383.

Through Monday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Monday to 84. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average number of new cases since March 29, 2020, just weeks after the first cases were found in Mississippi.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 91 with Monday’s update. It was the lowest number since early April 2020.

