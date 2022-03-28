Coroner: One killed after shooting turns Mississippi party space into ‘war zone’

Published 6:10 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

One man was killed and two others were injured after a party at a Mississippi event venue was turned into a “war zone.” according to a Mississippi coroner.

Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said the shooting happened early Sunday, March 27, at the Presley Banquet & Event Center in McComb.

Jones described the scene as a “war zone” to WJTV News in Jackson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Frankiyon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was identified as the person who was killed in the shooting.

Officials from the McComb police department said the shooting happened at a party held at the event space and that they do not know how many shooters were involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

 

 

More News

Seven arrested — including four juveniles —accused of stealing more than 40 firearms from Mississippi gun stores

Mississippi health officials warn about ‘gas station heroin’ in state

Documentary about first woman drafted by NBA, Mississippi native Lusia Harris wins Academy Award

Police: Man said he broke into Mississippi bank to steal money for food, cigarettes, hotel room

Print Article