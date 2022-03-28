Man sentenced for running drug operation from Mississippi jail. Officials say he has been arrested 65 times, has six prior felonies.

A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he was convicted of running a drug operation from jail.

Lucas “Bam” Howard, 42, was sentenced Monday in Madison County.

Howard was found guilty in February 2022 of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute while in jail.

Officials say Howard used jail phones to continue running his drug operation while he was in jail stemming from a 2019 drug arrest.

According to District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, the jury convicted after listening to recorded phone conversations of Howard committing the crime from jail.

Howard has been arrested 65 times in Madison County on various charges and has six prior felonies on his record, Bramlett said.