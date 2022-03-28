Mississippi Attorney General clears state trooper in December shooting that wounded suspect

The Mississippi Attorney General on Monday cleared a highway patrol officer who shot a suspect during a chase in Woodville in December 2021.

The Office of the Attorney General statement said the department’s investigation found the use of force by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper “justified.”

The incident took place on Dec. 30, 2021, when a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer returned fire and wounded a suspect after the suspect shot at him following a chase in.

An official familiar with the incident said the highway patrolman attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled and it and the patrolman were involved in a short chase.

The vehicle stopped and one suspect attempted to flee, shooting at the patrolman while doing so, but missing. The patrolman returned fire, hitting the suspect twice in the leg. The chase came to an end and the shooting occurred in the area of 3rd Street South and Depot Street in Woodville.

The suspect was taken to Merit Health Natchez, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The AG’s statement on Monday said charges against the injured party related to the underlying incident have been filed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and related charges are being pursued by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.