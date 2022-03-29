25 tornados now confirmed to have hit Mississippi in last week’s storm system

Twenty-five tornados have now been confirmed by the National Weather Service to have struck Mississippi during the severe weather of March 22.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to validate damage assessments. The number of reported injuries has not increased from the previous amount of three — one each in Copiah, Clay and Holmes counties.

Reports from 16 counties have been received, with 252 homes sustaining some type of damage. As of Monday, 22 were destroyed and 34 were considered to have major damage in Attala, Clay, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Smith, Warren and Yazoo counties.

The MEMA Call Center remains open to assist residents in need of resources. Call 800-445-6362 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.