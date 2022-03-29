Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years for drug trafficking linked to 2021 overdose death

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 124 years in jail Monday for drug trafficking.

In February, a Madison County jury convicted Carlos Dominique Allen of Jackson of Sale of Fentanyl, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Hydrocodone, and Possession of Amphetamine.

On Monday, Allen was given a total of 124 years in jail — a 20-year sentence for the first count, 80 years for the second count, 12 years for the third county, and 12 years for the fourth count. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors in the case linked Allen to at least one fatality, the overdose death of Austin Elliott, 24. Court documents show that Allen sold fentanyl to Elliot last year resulting in Elliot’s death.

During a press conference after the sentencing, District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Allen’s harsh sentence was due in part to text messages that showed that Allen knew the drug was killing people but sold it anyway.

There were five other overdoses in Madison County in February 2022, but Bramlett said officials are not sure if Allen was involved in those deaths.