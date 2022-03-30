Police: Mississippi man recently released from prison for 2008 murder shoots at police vehicle

Published 6:58 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man recently released from prison after serving time for murder was arrested Tuesday after reportedly shooting at a police vehicle.

WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Tony M. Howard, 36, of Moss Point has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Howard was recently released from prison after being sentenced to serve 20 years for the 2008 murder of Lorenzo Nettles.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tuesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man firing a handgun into the air near Macphelah Road and Frederick Street.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, shots were fired in the direction of the officer, hitting the driver-side door of the squad vehicle.

Officers were able to take Howard into custody without further incident. Howard is currently held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

More News

Mississippi man tries to pass off fake ID; gets arrested for drug possession at traffic checkpoint

‘Something not of this world’: Mississippi photographer captures images of unidentified object

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather as cold front pushes across Mississippi, Alabama

Mississippi GOP senator shocked by redistricting plan that effectively puts her out of office: ’No way I could win this seat’

Print Article