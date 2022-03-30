Police: Mississippi teen arrested after shooting family member during argument
Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022
A Mississippi teen has been arrested after he reportedly sho a family member during an argument Tuesday.
Devin Platts, 18, of Gulfport faces a felony charge of aggravated domestic assault after Gulfport Police responded to a shooting just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on 22nd Street.
When officers arrived they found a victim with a single gunshot wound.
Officials believe that Platts shot the victim after getting in a fight with a family member.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by phone at 877-787-5898.