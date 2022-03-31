8-year-old Mississippi boy hit in head by stray bullet in his backyard

An 8-year old Mississippi boy was airlifted to Jackson hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet while lying in a hammock in his backyard.

WAPT in Jackson reports that Yazoo City police are investigating the incident that happened Monday evening outside a North Monroe Street house in Yazoo City.

According to police, someone fired a shot in the air, which hit the boy. With the help of bystanders, Officers were able to locate where the shots came from.

Police say they have people of interest in connection with the incident, but it’s still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.