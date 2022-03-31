Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust.

Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).

Lofton was arrested after agents from the Hattiesburg Police along, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, DEA, Columbia Police Department, Forrest and Lamar County sheriff’s offices, and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force made the drug bust.

Agents seized 603 grams of cocaine, 130 grams of methamphetamine, 408 grams of Spice, 40 grams of marijuana and $1,530. In all the drugs weighed 4.16 pounds.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.