Officials: Reports show widespread wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi

Officials with the National Weather Service say they have received widespread reports of wind damage and tornadoes across Louisiana and Mississippi.

NWS officials in Jackson posted a map of the preliminary reports they have received from across the region. Officials say they are still receiving reports and encourage anyone who knows of damage to send in a report, picture and time of damage for further investigation,

Click here to get information on how to submit a storm report.

Over the next few days, NWS officials will be visiting many of the sites to determine if any tornadic activity was involved some of the wind damage.

—