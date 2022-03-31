Winds rip roof off of Mississippi motel

Published 6:02 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Daily Leader Staff

Winds tore off a portion of a motel roof Wednesday afternoon in Brookhaven.

Anna Thomas, assistant manager of America’s Best Value Inn, said the wind lifted a portion of the metal roof and deposited it onto two customer-owned vehicles.

“No one was hurt, thankfully,” Thomas said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Insurance and service crews had arrived by 3:30 p.m. to access damage, remove the tin roof from the vehicles and try to temporarily patch the roof before the rains moved in.

Straight line winds of 50 mph and gusts up to 80 mph were expected in the storm system moving into the area Wednesday.

More News

Officials: Reports show widespread wind damage across Louisiana, Mississippi

Suspected tornado rips through campus of private school. Officials say school closed until further notice.

8-year-old Mississippi boy hit in head by stray bullet in his backyard

Mississippi mother and her son stole more than $90K from elderly relative, police say

Print Article