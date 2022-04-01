Mississippi deputies awaken, arrest DUI suspect asleep in SUV in middle of road with engine running

Published 10:19 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies arrested a man after he was found sleeping in a car with the engine running in the middle of the road.

Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s office awakened Anselmo Mendez Rodriguez, 41, of Laurel and charged hie with felony DUI, obstructing a public roadway, driving with no insurance, no seatbelt and no license.

Deputies found Rodriguez sleeping in a Tahoe in the middle of Powers Drive in the Powers Community Monday afternoon after they responded to reports of an impaired driver in the area running vehicles off the road.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Witnesses said that the driver, later identified as Rodriguez, traveled from Laurel on Highway 84 East to Highway 184 forcing several vehicles to leave the roadway to avoid being hit head-on.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. A felony DUI means that Rodriguez has had at least two DUI convictions in the last five years.

 

More News

Doctor with stethoscope

Couple sues Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

Mississippi man gets 30 years for child abuse. 3-month-old injured to the point of having brain damage, vision problems.

Deputies looking for man connected to armed robbery of Mississippi convenience store

Threat of severe weather did not prevent lottery player from winning $50,000. Powerball ticket purchased from Mississippi store.

Print Article