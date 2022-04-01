Threat of severe weather did not prevent lottery player from winning $50,000. Powerball ticket purchased from Mississippi store.

Published 5:37 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The threat of severe weather did not prevent one lucky lottery player from purchasing a lottery ticket Wednesday and it paid off.

A lottery Powerball ticket worth $50,o0o was purchased for the Wednesday, March 30 drawing from Circle K #2723846 on East Beach Boulevard in Long Beach.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 3. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have tripled the $50,000 prize for a total of $150,000.

The player has until Sept. 26 to claim their prize.

