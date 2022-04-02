Three charged with capital murder, accused of shooting, raping Mississippi teen before dumping her body

Three people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the brutal killing of an 18-year-old Mississippi woman.

Kaymia Blackmon, 19, Dewitt Anderson and Cedric Banks, 36, have been charged in the February killing of Amya Carey, 18, on Forest Avenue Ext. in Jackson.

According to Jackson news reports, all three suspects are accused of raping Carey before killing her.

Police say that Carey was shot once and severely wounded when she refused to have sex with the suspects. The three suspects then are accused of placing Carey in a car, sexually assaulting her in the vehicle, shooting her two more times and then driving to Forest Avenue Extension., where they dumped her body

Carey’s body was found the next day. Officials were not able to identify the victim until a month later.