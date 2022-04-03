Police called to domestic violence incident, find woman dead in carport of Mississippi residence
Published 6:56 am Sunday, April 3, 2022
Police found an adult female dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a residence on Locust Lane in west Tupelo Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. for an unwanted person and possible domestic violence incident.
An adult male, the only other person at the residence, was detained.
No other persons of interest are currently being sought.