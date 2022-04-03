Police called to domestic violence incident, find woman dead in carport of Mississippi residence

Published 6:56 am Sunday, April 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police found an adult female dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a residence on Locust Lane in west Tupelo Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. for an unwanted person and possible domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead in the carport.
Preliminary evidence shows that the woman died from a gunshot wound, but the specifics of the shooting have not been determined, police said.

An adult male, the only other person at the residence, was detained.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

No other persons of interest are currently being sought.

More News

Police: Confrontation over $5 ends with fatal shooting in Mississippi’s capital city

Legend in turkey hunting, author of ‘Tenth Legion’ harvests Mississippi turkey at 94

Lawmakers aim for more emergency rooms in rural Mississippi

In a crabby mood? Agents cite Mississippi man for stealing crab traps in Louisiana

Print Article